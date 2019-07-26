A man was apprehended for threatening to use a firearm against himself and police recently.

This incident prompted an immediate response from all on-duty officers, due to the severity of the threat and police used all the necessary precautions, including the use of hard body armour, carbines, and roadblocks.

The man left his location and was found near the Black Bridge on Cowichan Way.

The man was found in the water and police negotiated with him and, upon returning to shore, he was apprehended.

No charges are being considered.