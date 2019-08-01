OPP received dozens of calls on possible sightings of fugitives wanted in B.C. murders

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating several unsubstantiated claims of sightings of the B.C. murder suspects in the northeastern part of the province. The police service said they have received dozens of reports of the possible sightings of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky and are investigating. The pair is suspected of killing three people in northern B.C.

New marine protection area announcement expected from Trudeau

Officials say Canada will exceed its goal of protecting 10 per cent of marine areas by 2020. The CBC reported a new marine conservation area in northern Baffin Island is expected to be announced by Justin Trudeau. Canada’s largest marine protected area, which is in northeastern Nunavut, is now complete as well.

One dead and five injured after gas line explosion

“There’s nothing left,” is how witnesses are describing the area surrounding an Enbridge gas pipeline explosion in Kentucky. The blast killed one person and sent five others to the hospital. A nearby trailer park had to be evacuated as flames reached upwards of 90 metres. Fire crews said homes and buildings are either completely destroyed or will still be accessible, no in-between.