Data shows July was hottest month on record in some parts of the world

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the latest data shows that the month of July equalled or was even hotter than the hottest month in recorded history.

Last month followed the hottest June ever with theperiod 2015 to 2019 on track to be the five hottest years on record. Guterres says if all nations don’t take action now to tackle climate change and global warming, the extreme weather events happening now will be just the tip of the iceberg.

Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession can now apply online for pardons

As of now, anyone convicted of simple cannabis possession can apply online for a criminal pardon free of charge.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti made the announcement Thursday morning in Montreal. Before recreational use was legalized last fall, a conviction for simple possession carried a sentence of up to six months in jail and a one-thousand-dollar fine.

One person dead, five others injured, after gas line explodes in Kentucky

One woman is dead, five people were injured, and everyone is now accounted for after a gas line owned by Calgary-based Enbridge exploded in central Kentucky early Thursday morning.

The explosion and fire destroyed at least five homes with the explosion so large that it showed up on radar.

Prime Minister Trudeau pledges to ensure Canadians have access to medication

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pledging to ensure Canadians continue to have access to medication they need at affordable prices.

He says Health Canada will ensure there is a “steady and solid supply” of medications for Canadians, regardless of external or international pressures. The comments come after the Trump administration moved to allow Americans to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.