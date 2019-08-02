The Green Party's Paul Manly won the seat in a byelection back in early May with better than 37 per cent of the vote. (Photo supplied)

The Green Party of Canada made history in the May 6 Nanaimo byelection, as Paul Manly became the second Green Party MP in Ottawa.

Manly won the election with 37 percent of the votes and the Nanaimo Curling Club serves as the venue for the launch of his re-election campaign tonight.

Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will join Manly tonight and the event runs from 7:30 to 9:30 pm.

Manly replaced Sheila Malcolmson, who now serves as an NDP MLA for Nanaimo.