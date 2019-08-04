House at 1050 Trunk Road Forfeited to the province. Supplied by Google Maps.

A property at 1050 Trunk Road and $6,425 has been seized during an investigation and that property is now in the possession of the province.

A search warrant was requested for the property in relation to an ongoing drug investigation, resulting in the seizure of cash, and substances believed to be Fentanyl and Crystal Meth Cocaine.

This building deemed a nuisance property has been the subject of numerous police files and two search warrants related to drug trafficking.

The residence on the property was destroyed by fire in March.