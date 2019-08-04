Many British Columbians are looking forward to the day when Medical Services Plan payments become a thing of the past, but what about international students?

On New Years Day, MSP payments will be eliminated for British Columbians, but as of September 1, international students will be paying $37.50 a month for a health coverage fee.

Stephanie Power, the Executive Director of the Beneficiary Services Branch within the Ministry of Health said the fee for international students will double on January 1, 2020.

“Effective January 1, 2020, when MSP premiums are eliminated, all International K to 12 and post-secondary students will pay a health fee of $75 per month,” said Power. “Monthly invoices for the fee will be issued by Revenue Services BC, starting in November of 2019 and invoices will be sent to the address of the individual on file with the Medical Services Plan.”

Premium assistance won’t be provided to students with temporary immigrant status.

Power said, “For International K to 12 students, the fee of $37.50 will be applied as of September 1, 2019, and will increase to $75 per month, effective January 1, 2020.”

Back in 1992, BC determined that all international students from K to 12 and those in post-secondary institutions would receive health coverage for a reasonable amount of money.