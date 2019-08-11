Fire Crews and RCMP Respond to Accident at White Spot
Crash at White Spot on Cowichan Way. Supplied by Chelsea Sweet, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.
Southbound traffic on the Trans-Canada has been slowed down by a multi-vehicle accident at the White Spot restaurant on Cowichan Way.
Reports indicate that a Grey SUV was travelling southbound when a vehicle turning left hit the SUV, subsequently hitting another vehicle.
Fire crews and police are on the scene.
Crash at White Spot on Cowichan Way. Pictures courtesy Chelsea Sweet, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.