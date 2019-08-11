Crash at White Spot on Cowichan Way. Supplied by Chelsea Sweet, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff.

Southbound traffic on the Trans-Canada has been slowed down by a multi-vehicle accident at the White Spot restaurant on Cowichan Way.

Reports indicate that a Grey SUV was travelling southbound when a vehicle turning left hit the SUV, subsequently hitting another vehicle.

Fire crews and police are on the scene.