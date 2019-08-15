North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have announced that Coffee with a Cop is returning, this time in Cowichan Bay.

For one hour, starting at 10 am on September 13, True Grain Bakery will be the site of this initiative, which provides a unique opportunity for members of the public to ask questions and learn more about what the RCMP is doing locally.

This one hour window offers relationship-building opportunities between the RCMP and the community, as this is a very hard thing to accomplish in emergency situations.

Coffee with a Cop is an initiative that started in Hawthorne, California and has expanded across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

