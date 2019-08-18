Bear getting into garbage. Supplied by the BC Conservation Officer Service Facebook page.

It’s like a bear going straight for the honey pot.

The Conservation Officer Service is going right for the source of bear attractants and will be conducting random property inspections for the rest of the summer and into the fall.

The CO Service and WildSafe BC are focusing on preventing conflicts with wildlife and will be looking for attractants like garbage, fruit, and birdfeeders.

Under the BC Wildlife Act, people can be charged for attracting dangerous wildlife.

You can ensure the money stays in your wallet by removing attractants, keeping garbage inside and leave garbage curbside on the day of pickup.

You should pick up fruit before it ripens and bring it indoors to ripen in paper bags and hang birdfeeders in areas that bears can’t access.