A provincial grant is going towards helping Salt Spring Islanders move toward better service.

The Capital Regional District is getting $50,000 to study options for improving water management there. Right now five different authorities deliver the island’s public water. That makes it a challenge to provide service and cost savings to people.

The funding for the study was requested by the Capital Regional District and the North Salt Spring Waterworks District, the largest provider of water on the island.

“It’s encouraging to see everyone coming together to ease long-standing water concerns for Salt Spring Islanders,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government is pleased to support this work to better co-ordinate limited resources, improve water delivery, and better meet the needs of people who live on the island.”

The study will gather feedback from stakeholders, develop shared goals and explore two main improvement options:

* improving integration and co-ordination of water service delivery on Salt Spring Island while maintaining North Salt Spring Waterworks District’s status as an independent public water service provider; or

* creating a unified Capital Regional District-Salt Spring water commission and centralizing operation and administration of water service, converting the North Salt Spring Waterworks District to a Capital Regional District service.

The study is expected to be completed by spring 2020 when the North Salt Spring Waterworks District board of trustees and the Capital Regional District board will review the options and determine next steps.