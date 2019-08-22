Contractors to start hiring for pipeline expansion

Trans Mountain has given the green light to contractors to start hiring employees signalling the restart of construction on the expansion project. Work will restart in communities in Alberta and at its Burnaby B.C. terminal. Contractors have 30 days to hire and develop work plans. Trans Mountain expects to have over 4,000 workers on the job by the end of the year.

First meeting between PM and new U.S. Secretary of State

Ahead of the G-7, the U.S. Secretary of State is visiting Ottawa. Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit down today to discuss the ratification of the new North American Trade Agreement and the ongoing crisis in Venezuela. The G-7 will be held in France this weekend.

SNC-Lavalin scandal hurting female support for Trudeau

Justin Trudeau seems to be falling out of favour with female voters. The latest Nanos Preferred Prime Minister tracking poll shows the PM still has the lead at 32-percent ahead of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer at 24-percent. Trudeau’s support is down 9 points from January. Pollster Nick Nanos told CTV News it’s because women drifted away from supporting Trudeau after the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

More research needed on microplastics

The World Health Organization says the risk of microplastics in drinking water is not dangerous. The W-H-O says more research is needed on the effects of microplastics in tap and bottled water but their initial assessment of available research is that the risk is low to humans.

They like us, they really do!

If you think you’ve seen more American licence plates this summer you have. Stats Can says American visits to this country is up 2.2-percent, that’s the highest in 12 years. Two-thirds of American visitors spent at least one night in Canada before returning home.