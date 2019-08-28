Remember when the Queen of Surrey crashed while trying to dock in Langdale on March 26th?

BC Ferries is blaming that incident on a “procedural error.”

Darren Johnston, the Executive Director of Fleet Operations says “had the ship been travelling at the correct speed, it would have been possible to stop the ferry before contacting the pontoon.”

The cost of repairs was $2.4 million dollars, which insurance covered, but there was damage to the lower car deck, the hull, and the steel plating around the rudder.

Johnston indicated that the “procedural error” was made by the bridge team, as the vessel wasn’t turned properly.

While the Queen of Surrey returned to service on the Langdale-Horseshoe Bay run in late April.