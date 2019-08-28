The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP teamed up with Pow Wow Security and reported very few incidents at the Quw’utsum Intertribal Pow Wow recently.

The event ran at the Si’em Lelum soccer field from August 9-11 and it was hosted by the Cowichan Tribes Pow Wow Committee.

The three-day event featured First Nations music and dancers from across Vancouver Island and beyond.

The theme of this year’s Pow Wow was remembering missing and murdered First Nations women.

RCMP members from the First Nations Community Policing Unit, Traffic and Community Engagement, and South Island Integrated Traffic Services all attended.