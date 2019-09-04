It’s the first week of the new school year and the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP will be out ensuring everyone is safe.

Constable Amron Christensen said there will an added police presence around schools this week.

“Police are going to be out in full force this week, the first week of school,” said Christensen. “We are going to be out with our Traffic and Community Engagement Unit (TRACE), our First Nations and Community Policing Unit, we will have an increased number of general duty officers doing patrols of all the school zones.”

Christensen said, “We may even have some units out conducting some undercover operations, looking for distracted drivers.”

She said everyone needs to play it safe around schools this week and every week school is in session.

“Everyone plays a role when it comes to children’s safety in the Cowichan Valley, whether it’s parents going over safety tips with their kids, whether it’s kids slowing down, even though they’re super excited about the new school year, or drivers that just need to remember to stay alert, slow down, and stay off their phones,” said Christensen.

Keep in mind that school zones are back in effect and that means the speed limit through these zones is 30 kilometres an hour.