Don’t undergo needle-free filler treatments.

That’s what Island Health said.

According to the health authority, pressurized pens are used in needle-free treatments but they are not authorized by Health Canada.

Island Health also said people should make sure the health professional administering their treatment, the device being used as well as the filler itself is authorized by Health Canada.

If not, you should report them to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC.