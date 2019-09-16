The Street Crime Unit of the Duncan-North Cowichan RCMP has raided a hotel near Alexander Street, seizing drugs and arresting a 31-year old Ontario woman.

Corporal Trevor March of the Street Crime Unit says the hotel where they executed the warrant has been the subject of substantial police investigations the past.

He says the location is putting a strain on area residents, and police resources.

The RCMP seized what is believed to heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and cash.

The RCMP also seized a “brass-knuckled” knife and recovered stolen retail items.

The woman arrested will appear in court in December.