High Percentage of Canadians Living with Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea running rampant throughout the country. Supplied by Vancouver Coastal Health.
How did you sleep last night? If you answered, not well, you’re among about 40 percent of Canadians who suffer from a sleeping disorder.
When it comes to pregnant woman, they often have trouble sleeping and some develop obstructive sleep apnea.
This is a condition when the throat muscles relax and block the airway repeatedly during sleep, causing people to start and stop breathing.
It’s unknown what the effects of this condition mean for a fetus, but research suggests that boys with mothers that have obstructive sleep apnea could be at risk of developing metabolic conditions during adulthood.