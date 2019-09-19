How did you sleep last night? If you answered, not well, you’re among about 40 percent of Canadians who suffer from a sleeping disorder.

When it comes to pregnant woman, they often have trouble sleeping and some develop obstructive sleep apnea.

This is a condition when the throat muscles relax and block the airway repeatedly during sleep, causing people to start and stop breathing.

It’s unknown what the effects of this condition mean for a fetus, but research suggests that boys with mothers that have obstructive sleep apnea could be at risk of developing metabolic conditions during adulthood.