FortisBC crews are still working to repair a gas leak in downtown Chemainus after a third party struck a gas line while working.

Fortis BC encourages Corporate Communications to remind the public, explaining.that the majority of damages to the system are preventable and the company is encouraging people to call or click before you dig to obtain information

Chemainus fire crews attended and blocked off a section of Willow Street from the Chemainus United Church to the main business area near Misfits.