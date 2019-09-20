Duncan Climate Strike Rally Photos
Earth Guardians Climate Strike in Duncan - Photo by Mike Patterson-Juice FM
Protest sign photo line at the climate strike rally in Duncan.
A large crowd packed Duncan’s City Square square at noon on Friday for the Earth Guardians climate strike rally. Millions of students around the world held marches and rallies to call for “climate justice.” Photographs by Mike Patterson of Juice FM/www.mycowichanvalleynow.com.
Calling for action on climate change.
Girl makes her protest sign at the climate strike rally.
Cowichan MLA Sonia Furstenau was on hand for the rally
Cindy Jolin and her daughter Lilli join the crowd at the climate strike rally.
Thirteen grandmothers hold bowls of water during the indigenous water ceremony.
A call to protect our rivers, lakes, and ocean.
Alison Wilcock holds an anti-pipeline sign and a placard with verses from Tree, a poem by Joyce Kilmer.