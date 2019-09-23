The work is now underway on a project to widen a section of Highway-1 north of Victoria.

The highway between Leigh Road and Westshore Parkway is being widened to four lanes, with a median barrier down the center.

Steps are being taken to avoid a major bottleneck during morning and afternoon rush hours.

There will be no southbound lane closures or stoppages between 5:30 am and 9 am during the week to keep traffic flowing as people head to work in Victoria.

There will be no northbound lane closures or stoppages from 2:30 pm to 6 pm to avoid disrupting the afternoon commute home.

There will be periodic stoppages during the middays and at night for tree clearing, soil removal, and rock blasting.

The project is expected to continue well into next year.