The Spring session is down, the Fall sitting starts October 7. (Vista file photo)

BC’s Auditor General Carol Bellringer has resigned, citing “personal reasons” as the reason for her decision.

Bellringer has served as the auditor general since 2014 and she says she will stay on until New Year’s Eve and possibly beyond to help with the transition role.

She was in the middle of the issue surrounding the misspending at the BC Legislature.

She investigated the policies and procedures at the legislature and released a report last week.

That report found a lack of policies to oversee spending at the legislature, but that was not what Speaker Darryl Plecas was hoping for.