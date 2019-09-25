Holland Creek Trail Subject to Closures
Holland Creek Trail. Supplied by Keri Anne Garland.
Periodic closures of Holland Creek Trail went into effect earlier this week and will remain in place until October 4.
The closures are a reality between the RCMP detachment and Upper Bridge due to construction of the Water Filtration Plant.
Signs are posted at the trail entrances notifying people of the reduced access.
Construction depends on the weather and if you’re on the trail while construction crews are working, you may be asked to turn around.