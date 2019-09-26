More announcements expected on day 16 of campaigning

Day 16 of the campaign trail sees Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer in Quebec where he will try and convert historically Liberal ridings. Green Leader Elizabeth May is also in Quebec. She will talk about the province’s role in the party’s vision of Canada. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is expected to make more environment announcements in Ontario and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in B.C.

Liberal file complaint over firearm group’s ads

Commercials from the Shooting Sports Association have the Liberals up in arms. The ads urge gun owners to vote and claim their firearms could be taken away. The Liberals say the association isn’t registered as a third party, which is required to spend more than $500 on political activity. Party leader Justin Trudeau announced that if re-elected he would ban military-style assault rifles. He and NDP Leader Jadmeet Singh wants to allow municipalities to ban handguns. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer doesn’t plan on implementing any bans. Green Leader Elizabeth May wants to increase requirements to get a firearm license.

More information to be provided Friday alleged B.C. murderers found dead in Manitoba

Canadians should get a better idea of why two teens allegedly killed three people in B.C. before sparking a nationwide manhunt over the summer. The RCMP will release information from its investigation into Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod who were eventually found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wounds on August 7 in northern Manitoba.

Parts of Trump transcript described as inaudible as Dems push for impeachment

The transcript being used to launch an impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump isn’t word-for-word. Voice recognition software was used to transcribe the July 25th conversation between Trump and the leader of Ukraine. Trump raised unfounded allegations that former vice-president Joe Biden sought to interfere with a Ukraine prosecutor to help his son.

Global strike on climate change planned Friday

Some retailers in Canada are joining a global strike to pressure governments to take action on climate change. Employees with Indigo Books and Music will be able to participate Friday. Lush Cosmetics will shut down all 50 stores countrywide and its online shopping site for the day. Over 150 countries are planning strikes.