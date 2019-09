Chisholm Trail is closed between Redcap Street and Genoa Bay Road. Supplied by Google Maps.

Crews from the Municipality of North Cowichan are removing a dangerous tree this morning, resulting in the closure of Chisholm Trail.

Chisholm Trail will be closed from Redcap Street to Genoa Bay Road from 8 until 10 this morning.

Flaggers will be in place and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.