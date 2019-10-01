North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is seeking more witnesses to an assault on staff at a business and the first police officer to arrive on the scene.

At around one o’clock in the afternoon on September 25th, police were called to a business on the Trans Canada Highway in Duncan where a man was assaulting the staff.

The suspect refused to cooperate with the first officer to arrive and the constable was knocked to the floor and assaulted during the struggle.

Several people were in the business and RCMP would like them to come forward to give statements.

The RCMP and the BC Prosecutors Service are in the process of deciding what charges will be laid.