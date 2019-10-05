It’s World Teachers’ Day today.

The Cowichan Valley School District is reflecting on the impact that teachers have on our lives, our children’s lives and the impact they continue to have on the future.

Teachers need sufficient resources to do their jobs well and it’s the school district’s job to support these professionals.

Support comes in the form of allowing them the flexibility to explore a new curriculum, adapt to new teaching requirements, and develop unique, personalized, and learner-centered environments.