If you are planning to travel by ferry during the Thanksgiving long weekend you can expect the terminals and vessels to be very busy.

BC Ferries advises people traveling by vehicle to reserve in advance.

Astrid Braunschmidt of BC Ferries says the Thanksgiving travel period witnesses a large number of foot passengers, who are advised to be at the terminal 45-minutes early and may face sailing waits.

Drivers with reservations also need to give themselves extra time as well and try to be there 45 to 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled sailing time.

BC Ferries has added 93 more sailings for this weekend, from Thursday until Tuesday of next week.

On the Vancouver to Victoria route, 74 extra sailings are scheduled.

From Langdale to Horseshoe Bay there are six additional sailings.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay has 13 extra sailings over the long weekend.