A local tourism promotion titled ‘Iconic Cowichan’ has been chosen as Campaign of the Year by Tourism Vancouver Island.

Tourism Cowichan created the campaign to encourage travelers to spend more time here and to post their own photos of different locations in the region.

Tourism Vancouver Island says the promotion not only keeps people in the region longer but also produces more awareness and user-generated content.

TVI’s Campaign of the Year award is given to a business or organization that makes innovative use of social and traditional marketing channels.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes organizations and businesses in Vancouver Island’s tourism sector that demonstrate innovation and excellence.