American GM executives joined contract negotiations today

The strike at General Motors could be coming to an end. Both the President and CEO have joined the negotiations with the United Auto Workers union, a sign that a deal may be close. The month long strike in the States has seen Canadian autoworkers also laid off.

Clock ticks down to Election Day

With just six days to go before Election Day the party leaders continue their push for votes. Conservative leader says he will make inter-provincial trade easier between provinces while Liberal leader Justin Trudeau promised to stand up for abortion rights in New Brunswick where the province is refusing to fund a private abortion clinic. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said if elected the NDP would abolish the Senate to better represent Canadians.

Trump issues sanctions on Turkey

Donald Trump is threatening to destroy Turkey’s economy if the country doesn’t stop its assault on Syria. The American president announced economic sanctions and demanded Turkey end its attacks and declare a ceasefire.

Assailants laid in wait for officers

Thirteen police officers are dead in an ambush in western Mexico. The officers were killed when they went to serve a warrant on a drug cartel. Mexican police have set up checkpoints to search for the suspects.