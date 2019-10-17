Girl reading book with legs crossed. Photo by Fabiola Peñalba on Unsplash

You may not find it surprising that there is a direct correlation between reading and income.

Statistics Canada has released the results of a study that looked at reading proficiency in 15-year-olds and how it affected income one and seven years after graduation.

A year after high school, poor male readers made $23,900 dollars a year, compared to $30,900 dollars if they were good readers.

Seven years out of school, good readers made $53,000 dollars a year, compared to $42,300 dollars for the poor readers.

On the other side, poor female readers one year out of school made $18,000 dollars, compared to $27,500 dollars a year for the good readers.

Seven years after graduation, good readers made $33,300 dollars, compared to $20,700 for poor readers.