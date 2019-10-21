It’s federal election day and the polls are open until 7 pm tonight.

You must vote at the assigned polling station. You will find the address on your voter information card.

However, if you threw out this card, lost it, or never received one, you can still vote. You will need to visit www.elections.ca and then enter your postal code to find out where you vote or call 1-800-463-6868.

Unregistered electors can go to the Elections Canada website, enter their information online, and then print a pre-filled registration certificate to bring with them to the polling station.

All electors need to bring proof of identity and address with them.