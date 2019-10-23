Prime Minister Trudeau says new cabinet will be unveiled in November

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vowing to work with opposition parties as part of his minority mandate, but says he has no plans to establish any sort of formal coalition.

In his first public comments since election night, Trudeau says he will unveil his new cabinet on November 20th. He is promising to make his cabinet gender-balanced, just as it was in 2015 when he first assumed office.

Leader of the Assembly of First Nations welcoming new government

The leader of the Assembly of First Nations says an enormous socio-economic gap remains between First Nations and non-Indigenous Canadians, but he’s hopeful the new minority government will work hard to address the issue.

National Chief Perry Bellegarde says Liberals accomplished more for Indigenous rights than any other government in its first term.

American President Trump taking credit for ceasefire in Syria

American President Donald Trump is taking credit for a ceasefire in Syria.

Trump has announced he will lift sanctions on Turkey after its president agreed to permanently stop fighting Kurdish forces in Syria. He claims tens of thousands of Kurdish lives were saved as the result of his actions.