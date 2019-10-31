It’s Halloween and the Insurance Corporation of BC has some tips for the ghouls, goblins, parents, and drivers to stay safe and make the night memorable for all the right reasons.

Drivers are encouraged to drive well below the speed limit in residential areas and avoid passing a slow or stopped vehicle, as children may be passing in front of the vehicle

ICBC Road Safety Coordinator Colleen Woodger says trick or treaters, especially the young ones won’t be thinking of safety, so drivers and parents need too.

“They’re not going to have road safety on their minds, they’re going to have treats on their minds, so anticipating kids running across the street or walking in unusual places, driveways, parking lots, alleys, things like that is key,” said Woodger.

“Do not pass a slow or stopped vehicle, patience is key on Halloween, many people will be driving slowly as they look for trick-or-treaters. If they’re stopped, don’t try to pass, they may be letting children pass,” added Woodger.

Woodger said drivers need to pay attention to the task at hand and leave the phone alone.

“One thing people can do, not just on Halloween, but every day, is leaving the phone alone while driving,” said Woodger. “Distracted driving is one of the main factors in crashes involving pedestrians, we want to make sure we stay focused on the road because the trick-or-treaters may not be.”

The peak hours for trick-or-treaters are between 5 and 9 pm and Woodger said it’s a good idea to take the really young kids out earlier.

One of the most important messages from ICBC is for drivers to expect the unexpected.