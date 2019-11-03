The City of Duncan is increasing the cost of dog licenses in the new year.

Council has decided to increase the licensing fee from $16 dollars to $20 dollars and they will increase to $25 dollars in 2021.

Dogs that aren’t neutered or spayed will cost $35 to $40 dollars next year and $45 in 2021.

The fees for dogs determined to be aggressive or dangerous will depend on whether that dog has completed the Canadian Kennel Club’s canine good neighbour program.

The fee for aggressive or dangerous dogs will be $200 dollars, but it drops to $75 after the animal completes the course if the owner enters into a compliance agreement with the city.