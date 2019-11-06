A public meeting is being held Wednesday evening by the Cowichan Valley Regional District to get input from residents on ways to improve sewage treatment and discharge in South Cowichan Valley.

The regional district plans to create a South Sector Liquid Waste Management Plan.

CVRD Senior Environmental Analyst Keith Lawrence says South Cowichan’s population has grown faster – at 6-percent – than the regional average of four-percent growth.

Lawrence says there are 25 individual sewer systems in South Cowichan. Several in the area do not meet regulatory standards for discharge.

The regional district says the area has unique social, economic, cultural and environmental significance and people want to retain its rural character with village centers, protect their quality of life and the natural environment.

The CVRD public input session will be held at 7 o’clock this evening at Brentwood College on Lashburn Road in Mill Bay. Doors open at 6:30 pm.