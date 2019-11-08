The City of Duncan Remembrance Day ceremony will go at the Cenotaph at Charles Hoey Park, starting at 10:55 am Monday.

At 11 am, the fire siren will sound and two minutes of silence will follow, as we pause to honour, thank, and remember those people who fought and died for our country.

After those two minutes, the siren will sound again.

Representatives of organizations planning to attend and order wreaths are asked to drop by Poppy Headquarters at 200 Craig Street today and tomorrow, between 9:30 am and 4 pm.

You can also order a wreath by calling 250-746-5013.

Members of the public are welcome to lay a wreath.

You are asked to arrive no later than 10:50 am.

Pets should be left at home.