The Vancouver real estate market is crazy-expensive.

Now for something you probably didn’t know.

Lily Island, located just off the southern tip of Gabriola Island is available for purchase for $1,395,000 dollars.

Compare that price tag to the price tag of some teardowns in the Lower Mainland that are about the same price.

The Island is a little more than three hectares in size and is a five-minute boat ride from the Silva Bay Marina in a grouping of islands called the Flat Top Islands.