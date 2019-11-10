Sea Cadets from 100 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps ​ADMIRAL MAINGUY place veterans’ remembrance crosses at All Saints’ Anglican Cemetery, Westholme, 2018. Supplied by Mike Bieling.

For the third straight weekend, sea cadets from 100 Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps will be placing white crosses at gravesites in the Cowichan Valley.

Locally, about one thousand veterans will be recognized by these white crosses, which are meant to honour those veterans who served and came home before they died.

Today, sea cadets will be at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church in Cobble Hill, placing more than one hundred crosses honouring veterans from the Cobble Hill area.

The laying of the crosses will start right after the church service at 10 am and families of these men and women are encouraged to participate.

These crosses will be up for most of November.