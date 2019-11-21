92% of British Columbians have at least one cellphone in their household, versus 59.3% having a landline. (Photo by Luke Porter on Unsplash)

Stressed out about your cellphone bill? You’re not alone.

In response to more than 15,500 survey responses between May 29 and July 5, the province has heard a lot of criticism from British Columbians.

A report titled Cellphone Billing Transparency: What We Heard has found that many people believe cellphone contracts and bills are hard to understand, service costs are unreasonable, and those costs add up quickly for families.

As a response to this report, Premier John Horgan is appointing Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith as the federal lead on telecommunications.

He will stand up for BC families, advocating for Ottawa to make cellphone options more transparent and affordable.