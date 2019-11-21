Stressed out about your cellphone bill? You’re not alone.

In response to more than 15,500 survey responses between May 29 and July 5, the province has heard a lot of criticism from British Columbians.

A report titled Cellphone Billing Transparency: What We Heard has found that many people believe cellphone contracts and bills are hard to understand, service costs are unreasonable, and those costs add up quickly for families.

As a response to this report, Premier John Horgan is appointing Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith as the federal lead on telecommunications.

He will stand up for BC families, advocating for Ottawa to make cellphone options more transparent and affordable.