More information has surfaced about the person who was struck on the Trans-Canada Highway last Friday afternoon.

The person reportedly rode across four lanes of traffic during heavy traffic and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Constable Pam Bolton said cyclists and pedestrians need to follow the Motor Vehicle Act.

“Under the Motor Vehicle Act cyclists must follow the same rules of the road as a motor vehicle,” said Bolton. “You need to be travelling in the proper lane, using proper safety equipment like helmets, lights, you name it, and watch out for other vehicles that are around you.”

Bolton added, “those vehicles are surrounded by a lot of metal, whereas when you’re a cyclist your only protection is yourself and possibly a helmet.”

No new information is available regarding the condition of the person who was hit.

The last update indicated that the person was in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle heading northbound near the White Spot restaurant in Duncan.