Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has appointed North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney as his party’s Whip for the upcoming parliamentary session.

The Whip is a senior role in caucus and demonstrates the faith that Mr. Singh has in Blaney and the respect that she has earned from the rest of her caucus.

Blaneys says its an honour to be appointed to the role by NDP leader Singh.

“I am excited for my new role, working closely with our leader, Jagmeet Singh and the whole team as Whip!” said Blaney. “Being the Whip is a big responsibility, especially in a minority government where negotiations with other parties are key to getting things done for Canadians.”

The role of Whip is one that is often misunderstood. While the job does include making sure all members are in the House of Commons when they need to be and are ready for all of the votes, the Whip’s office is also responsible for working with the other parties to make sure that rules are followed and everything is moving forward as smoothly as possible.

She added that while her constituents are a top priority it feels great to play a contributing role with the Federal NDP.

“While the people of North Island – Powell River are always my priority, I’m happy to take on this more formal leadership role within our NDP team,” said Blaney. “It will be a fantastic learning experience and an opportunity to really make an impact for Canadians everywhere. I am ready for the challenge.”

Blaney served as Deputy Whip from January 2018 to March 2019.