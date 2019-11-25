The Cowichan Valley School District is now waiting for the province to take the next step toward replacing or renovating Cowichan Secondary School.

District 79 has submitted a project definition report, which lays out a detailed needs assessment, options, cost benefits, design, and other information, to the Ministry of Education.

School Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says all the work has been completed at the local level and the district is now playing the waiting game.

Spilsbury says the Treasury Board will determine if the funding is available to move forward with the project.

A full replacement would cost an estimated 90 million dollars, while a renovation would be in excess of 94 million.

To build a new school would take about three years. Renovations to the existing facility would take four to six years.