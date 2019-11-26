A Duncan resident was scheduled to appear in Provincial Court Tuesday after police had to pursue a truck early Saturday morning that was involved in a hit and run on a parked vehicle and its driver.

The truck was then spotted by police doing circles in a North Cowichan mall parking lot, ramming objects and buildings.

The RCMP first attempted to contain the truck to the Cowichan Commons Mall and then were forced to pursue it into Duncan.

RCMP vehicles patrolled the downtown area and were able to locate the vehicle on Government Street where officers arrested its driver.

The 38-year old is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from officer while operating a motor vehicle, two counts of fail to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to comply with a court order.

A charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle is also being sought following the full investigation of a specialized drug recognition expert.