The RCMP says domestic violence is increasing in the Cowichan Valley and have launched a public education campaign aimed at eradicating it.

The North Cowichan-Duncan and Shawnigan Lake RCMP have created Neighbours, Friends, and Families, a campaign designed to educate people about the steps everyone can take to end relationship violence.

The goal is to provide information on the warning signs of domestic violence, about how to support women in violent relationships and identifying resources in the community to help.

Four workshops are planned over the next month.

They’ll be Tuesday afternoon at Duncan United Church on Ingram Street, Wednesday evening at Mill Bay Community Hall, Friday afternoon at Lake Cowichan Senior’s Center, and the final workshop will be on January 9th at Aboriginal House of Friendship in Duncan.

In 2018, police say that in North Cowichan and Duncan there were more than nine-hundred reports of domestic violence-related incidents.

Nearly three hundred of those calls involved physical violence.

To learn more about how to end relationship violence you can visit the Neighbours, Friends, and Families website.