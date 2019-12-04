Enter online for your chance to Shake The Tree! Starting Monday, December 16th until Friday December 20th, we will call one person each day, for a chance to Shake The Tree and win a fabulous prize from one of our sponsors. Don’t forget to watch our Facebook LIVE announcements to find out who won!

What’s more? All online entrants are automatically entered to win a Grand Prize of $897 cash! We’ll announce one lucky winner for Grand Prize on Monday, December 23rd, just in time for Christmas.

Contest entries closes December 20th, 2019.

Special Thank You to our amazing sponsors!

Shake The Tree Entry Form!

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Your Town *

Your Postal Code *

Date of Birth *

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.