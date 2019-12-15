The 2019 flu season has seen lower than average flu activity and you still have time to get vaccinated.

Island Health supplied community providers with more than 236,000 doses of flu vaccines and more and more people are going to pharmacies for their immunizations.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Shannon Waters said influenza shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Flu can be a very serious condition, so if people are feeling that they’re having difficulty breathing, or they have chest or abdominal pain, in and around having flu-like symptoms, especially the elderly, young, or those with chronic conditions, do seek care,” said Waters.

Waters said, despite a delay in shipments of flu vaccines, they have now been supplied to community providers.

“There was a delay in shipment because of a manufacturing delay, but since then, the number of vaccines we wanted in Island Health has arrived and are here for the influenza campaign,” said Waters.

She reminded people that’s it’s not too late to get vaccinated.