The Island’s NEWEST Cosmetic and Paramedical Tattoo Studio!

If you’ve ever felt frustrated by all the time you lose looking in a mirror, obsessing over make-up, false lashes, or even a loss of hair – you’re not alone!

As a high endurance athlete, Shannon Lebeuf could never keep make-up on her face – with the constant sweating and swimming of training for an Ironman Triathlon, the daily struggle was real. After researching for a solution to her problem, Shannon came across cosmetic and paramedical tattooing – a solution that has now changed the course of her life, creating a passion to help others facing similar daily struggles!

And so Endure Esthetics came to be, bringing an incredible array of cosmetic and paramedical treatments that have gained intense popularity in California and Vancouver right here to the Island!

Services!

Endure Esthetics provides several beauty treatments and semi-permanent services that will help you look and feel more confident WITHOUT having to spend hours looking in a mirror every day! Those treatments and services include…

Cosmetic Tattooing

This semi-permanent technique provides you with the same appearance as make-up!

Using a carbon based pigment on the eyes, eyebrows, lips, and skin to help achieve the desired look. As with anything that is semi-permanent – the look will fade over time to change with you!

Eyelash Extensions

Gone are the days of gazing enviously at other people’s naturally thick lashes!

This beauty treatment bonds individual lashes to your natural lash – creating a fuller more luscious look that lasts much longer.

Micro-blading

Are your eyebrows naturally thinning? Did you grow up in the age of over-tweezing? Micro-blading is a semi-permanent process that can dramatically correct your brows using a hand tool with ultra-fine needles to gently etch out incredibly natural and realistic eyebrows!

Not ready to commit just yet? Endure Esthetics also offers Henna brows – a “try before you buy” treatment that lasts a couple weeks before you commit to micro-blading!

Scalp Micro-pigmentation

Losing hair can be a really tough blow to your confidence!

Scalp Micro-pigmentation is a semi-permanent cosmetic tattoo that can help restore some of that confidence by giving the illusion of a close buzz cut style, or simply adding a little density to that hairline – by adding a carbon based pigment into the dermal layer of your scalp!

Scar Camouflage

Scars tend to be a part of life – but that doesn’t mean they have to be visible!

Scar Camouflaging is a treatment that disguises the scar by covering it up with different flesh toned skin pigments!

BB Glow

Tired of working around fine lines, uneven skin tone, and breakouts? Then the BB Glow treatment could be for you! BB Serum, containing nutrients and hyaluronic acid, is applied to your skin with a derma-pen, equipped with microneedles to improve the look and feel of your skin.

Yumi Keratin Lash Lifts and Brow Lamination

For those looking to enhance their lashes in a more natural way, Yumi Keratin Lash lifts “lift” your lashes to new heights by coating them in a semi-permanent keratin solution, similar to the keratin that helps strengthen your hair and nails.

A common misconception of several of these treatments is that they’ll hurt like a “normal” tattoo – but, because of the use of a numbing agent and different tools, you can breathe easy knowing you’re in the trained hands of Endure Esthetics professionals!

Start Living Your Best Life!

No matter what treatment you’re interested in – Endure Esthetics is here to help boost your confidence and give you a little extra time in the day!

For more in-depth info, prices, and to book an appointment contact Endure Esthetics today by calling 250-510-8244 or by following them on Facebook! Endure Esthetics – located in the Mill Bay Centre – just south of Duncan.

*Shannon Lebeuf is trained and certified – with Endure Esthetics state of the art facility inspected and approved by Vancouver Island Health Authority.

#355, 2720 Mill Bay Rd

Mill Bay, BC, V0R2P1

Telephone: +1(250)510-8244

Email: endureesthetics@gmail.com

www.endureesthetics.ca