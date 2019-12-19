West Vancouver Island has been getting pounded by a storm system that has produced, in parts, up to 250 millimetres of rain, including bursts of ten to 12 millimetres an hour at times.

The east coast of Vancouver Island is set to get drilled, as 100-150 millimetres of rain is expected to arrive on central Vancouver Island in the next couple of days.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan said drivers on the Malahat may have to contend with snow.

“It doesn’t take much elevation, the Malahat, Sutton Pass, Port Alberni Summit, some of the roads up on the north end of the island as well are all susceptible to seeing snow over the next few days,” said Castellan.

He added, “I would be extraordinarily cautious.”

“We’re going to get all of the snow, we’re probably going to see snowfall warnings in the coastal mountains,” said Castellan.

With the Malahat likely to get snow, drivers need to make sure their vehicles are ready for those driving conditions.