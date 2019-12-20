Mount Washington’s soft opening is set for today and mother nature is expected to blanket the popular resort with more snow.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan said the warmer areas aren’t producing as much moisture, which is good when it comes to producing snow.

“We’re not necessarily getting as much warmth from the subtropics, influencing our pacific moisture and that active storm pattern,” said Castellan. “That’s really good for snowmaking because you still have that activity, you need those storms, you need the precipitation, but you can’t have it be too warm.”

Castellan continued, “Otherwise, places like Mount Washington are also liable to have the freezing levels go a little too high.”

The freezing levels may be falling heading into the weekend.

“The freezing levels are hanging out around one thousand metres for the next few days and might even drop lower than that for the weekend and into next week,” said Castellan.