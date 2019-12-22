It’s great news in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district, as completion rates for Indigenous students have hit an all-time high.

The new benchmark indicates that 69.2 percent of Indigenous students graduated last year, up from 63.9 percent the year prior.

Indigenous grad rates have been measured since the mid-90’s and the focus has been on early literacy and learning skills and bringing Indigenous content and culture into the classroom over the last decade.

Chris Beaton, the Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre Executive Director calls the record graduation rates “amazing” and gave teachers and district staff a lot of credit.